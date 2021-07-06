New Love Island contestant reveals who has caught her eye

New Love Island contestant Millie Court has said Liam Reardon, Toby Aromolaran and Brad McClelland have caught her eye in the villa.

The 24-year-old fashion buyer’s administrator will enter the ITV2 dating show on Tuesday alongside Lucinda Strafford, 21, from Brighton.

Bombshells Lucinda and Millie are making a b-line for the villa. Will heads be turning? 👀 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/yEQ25H7ZXP — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 5, 2021

Millie said: “Liam is the type of guy that I normally go for, I love how tall he is.

“Toby has a cute personality and I think he’ll make me laugh.

“Brad has stunning blue eyes and an amazing body and a banging tan.”

She added she is typically attracted to “the classic tall, dark and handsome”.

“But people who I’ve been with in the past haven’t been that,” she added.

Lucinda Strafford (ITV)

“I say this but genuinely deep down it’s whether I’ve got a connection with them or not.”

Lucinda said she signed up for Love Island because she is “a relationship kind of girl”.

She added: “The timing is right and I want to have some fun.”

The online fashion boutique owner said she is not fazed by the idea of living with the islanders 24/7.

“I’m used to that thing of meeting someone and then needing to be with them constantly as I was cabin crew,” she said.

When asked if she has flown with any celebrities, she added: “Yes I did, I flew Dannii Minogue, Usain Bolt and Nick Grimshaw.

“They were all so fun. They were pressing the call button and specifically asking for me.”

Love Island continues on ITV2 and the ITV Hub.