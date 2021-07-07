Atomic Kitten deliver special performance of Euros Whole Again remix

Atomic Kitten were joined by a brass band to perform their revamped version of Whole Again ahead of England’s semi-final against Denmark.

The girl group – Liz McClarnon, Jenny Frost and Natasha Hamilton – announced on Tuesday that they were re-releasing their 2001 single with a special twist for Euro 2020.

The band gave a public performance of the track, called Southgate You’re The One (Football’s Coming Home Again), outside the Capital Radio studios in Leicester Square, central London, on Wednesday morning, backed by the Hyde Park Brass band.

Frost later told Capital Breakfast she had returned from Ibiza, which is currently on the Government’s travel green list, to join the celebrations.

The song has become a crowd anthem at games, with fans changing the lyrics to: “Southgate you’re the one, you still turn me on, football’s coming home again.”

However the group, who scored a string of hit singles in the early 2000s, had not recorded an official version until now.

They said: “It’s been a whirlwind couple of days, but we are super excited and grateful to be able to contribute to the awesome energy and patriotism that is filling the England streets with this version of Whole Again.

“Totally inspired by the England football fans in support of Gareth Southgate and the super talented England football team, we will be singing loud and proud ‘Football’s coming home’.”

The group first performed the new version of Whole Again to fans at Box Park Croydon in south London after Sunday’s match against Ukraine, in which England won 4-0.

They said they had subsequently received numerous requests to record a version for the tournament.

Atomic Kitten formed in 1998 and released hits including The Tide Is High and Eternal Flame, and have featured a shifting line-up including singers Kerry Katona and Heidi Range.