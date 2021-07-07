New Love Island arrivals Millie and Lucinda to go dating during Wednesday’s show

Wednesday’s episode of Love Island will see new arrivals Millie Court and Lucinda Strafford go dating with a selection of the male islanders.
The pair each pick a trio of men who will cook and then share a dish with them as part of a three-course dinner.
Millie chooses Aaron Francis to cook her starter, Liam Reardon to prepare a main course and Hugo Hammond for her dessert.
During her meal with Liam, he says: “I think main is the most important meal. Am I the most important guy?”
Millie responds: “Yeah. I don’t think I’ve ever met someone who is 6′6 and I find that extremely fit.”
She adds: “I need someone like you, I do.”
Liam responds: “I think I need someone like you.”
During dessert with Hugo, Millie tells him what she looks for in a man.
“I really want someone motivated and driven,” she says.
“I want someone who is funny. Someone who we can completely vibe together.”
Hugo tells her: “I’m looking for someone who is passionate, ambitious and has their own things going on.”
Lucinda opts for a starter with Brad McClelland, Hugo to cook her main and Aaron to prepare dessert.
During the starter, Brad says: “Hopefully we get more time to have conversations. I think you’re absolutely stunning. You honestly are.”
Lucinda responds: “Oh my God. Stop. That has made me happy actually.”
Over dessert, Aaron asks: “Why did you choose me?”
Lucinda says: “I feel like you’re really good looking, and I feel like we get along really well.
“You made it to the dessert.”
Aaron also talks to Sharon Gaffka following her row with Hugo during Tuesday night’s episode.
Aaron says: “I wanted to chat to you yesterday. After yesterday, I didn’t really like the way you reacted to everything.”
Sharon responds: “From my perspective, you weren’t in the conversation. So when I was talking to him I wasn’t yelling.”
Aaron says: “Personally, I do prefer someone a lot more chilled. We get on really well, that’s pretty clear.
“But I do feel like there were a few red flags about. Can I see this working long-term? I’m not really sure. I didn’t want to continue it.”
Love Island continues on ITV2 and the ITV Hub.