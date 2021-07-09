Who are the wives and partners of England’s football team?

England’s men’s football team hope to bring home a major tournament trophy for the first time since 1966 when they play Italy in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday night.

The 26-man squad, led by Gareth Southgate, have battled through Croatia, Scotland, the Czech Republic, Germany, Ukraine and Denmark in recent weeks to secure a place in the final.

But who are the supportive partners of the England football team?

Alison Southgate, wife of England manager Gareth Southgate

The couple married in 1997 (Philip Toscano/PA)

The couple got married in 1997 in Southgate’s hometown Crawley, West Sussex.

They have two children together, daughter Mia and son Flynn.

Kate Kane, wife of captain Harry Kane

Originally from Chingford, east London, Kate has worked as a personal trainer.

The couple both attended Larkswood Primary Academy and later the Chingford Foundation School for their secondary education, which was also attended by former England football star David Beckham.

They have been dating since they were in school and were married in 2019. They have three children together, Ivy Jane, Vivienne Jane and Louis Harry.

Paige Milian, fiancee of Raheem Sterling

Milian runs a property development company, Milian Property Group.

She got engaged to the Manchester City star in 2018, and they have two sons together, Thiago and Thai-Cruz, and Sterling has a daughter, Melody Rose, from a previous relationship.

She documents their life to her thousands of followers on her YouTube channel and Instagram.



Fern Hawkins, fiancee of Harry Maguire

Like Maguire, Hawkins is from Sheffield and reportedly has a physiotherapy degree.

The couple were engaged during a getaway in Paris in 2018 and they have two daughters together – Lillie Saint, born in April 2019, and Piper Rose, born in May 2020.



Megan Davison, fiancee of Jordan Pickford

Davison and Pickford both attended St Robert of Newminster school in Washington, near Sunderland.

They have a two-year-old son together, Arlo, who she brings to the games to cheer his dad on.

Charlotte Trippier, wife of Kieran Trippier

The pair were married in June 2016 and have two children together, Jacob and Esme.

Charlotte runs a fashion account on Instagram with sister Rosie Wray, which gives outfit inspiration.

Annie Kilner, fiancee of Kyle Walker

Annie Kilner is the fiancee of Kyle Walker (Martin Rickett/PA)

Kilner has worked as a model and has starred on The Real Housewives Of Cheshire.

The couple share three sons – Riaan, Reign and Roman.

Anouska Santos, girlfriend of Luke Shaw

Santos has been in a relationship with the Manchester United regular since 2017.

They had a son together, Reign London, in November 2019.

Rebecca Burnett, wife of Jordan Henderson

Burnett and Henderson reportedly met in Sunderland.

They married in 2014 and have three children together, with the most recent addition in 2020.

Mia McClenaghan, girlfriend of Reece James

McClenaghan studied law at Royal Holloway in London and now works for the university as a senior interviewer for a Legal Advice Centre, aiding prisoners on family matters.

Olivia Naylor, girlfriend of John Stones

Naylor is the CEO and director of her own beauty business, Olivia Naylor Clinic, and is also a professional make-up trainer.

Ashleigh Behan, girlfriend of Kalvin Phillips

Behan is from Leeds and is a professional make-up artist.

The couple have been dating since their school days.

Rebecca Cooke, girlfriend of Phil Foden

Cooke has been with the Manchester City star since they were in their teens.

They had their first son together, Ronnie, when Foden was 18.

Lauren Fryer, girlfriend of Declan Rice

Fryer is the childhood sweetheart of the West Ham defender

The couple share a dog named Raffa.