Trailer for What If…? teases Chadwick Boseman’s final T’Challa performance

The trailer for the upcoming Disney+ series What If…? teased Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman’s final outing as T’Challa.

Boseman died in August last year aged 43 following a four-year battle with colon cancer. Tributes flooded in from around the world.

Animated series What If…? explores alternative storylines had major moments in the Marvel Cinematic Universe gone differently.

The trailer shows Boseman’s King T’Challa as Star-Lord instead of Black Panther.

“A Ravager never flies solo,” Boseman’s character says, before the introduction of Yondu, another Marvel favourite.

Other characters to feature in What If…? include Doctor Strange, Killmonger, Thor and Peggy Carter.

The series is from director Bryan Andrews and head writer AC Bradley.

Boseman shot to worldwide stardom after appearing in Disney’s 2018 blockbuster Black Panther, a film hailed as a major step forward for representation in Hollywood.

Director Ryan Coogler is working on a sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, set for release in 2022.

What If…? launches on Disney+ on August 11.