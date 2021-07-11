Euro final: Ross Kemp celebrates Shaw goal while Elton John watches with sons

Famous sports fans are glued to their TV screens as England face Italy at Wembley in the Euro 2020 final.

Sir Elton John revealed he was tuning in with sons Zachary, ten, and Elijah, eight, and shared a photo of himself on the sofa in front of the television with an arm round each little boy.

He wrote: “Come on England!!!!”

TV chef Nigella Lawson revealed she was tucking into egg and chips and had a fully stocked “crisp cauldron” as she watched.

Sharing a photo of her meal, she wrote: “It had to be egg & chips. (Triple-cooked, and a dollop of fermented hot sauce)

“Good luck #England And I hope Gareth and his boys know that they’ve already made us proud. It’s an honour to be represented by them.”

Former soap star Ross Kemp, who has become known for his passionate videos celebrating England’s victories, shared a clip in which he is celebrating Luke Shaw’s goal within the first three minutes, screaming: “What a start, what a start, cool heads, cool heads, bring it home, bring it home.”

Time star Stephen Graham revealed he was watching the game at Wembley with some famous friends, sharing a photo of himself with music stars Goldie and Noel Gallagher.

He wrote: “Just some old-uns watching the young-uns!! @MRGOLDIE.”

Piers Morgan was also at the game, sharing a photo of himself with his sons Stanley, Bertie and Spencer.

He captioned it: “Fellas at the Final.”