Kimberley Walsh shares photo of postpartum body six weeks after birth

Kimberley Walsh has shared a photo of her postpartum body as she said it is “mind blowing” she welcomed a third child.

The Girls Aloud star gave birth to son Nate Jackson Scott six weeks ago.

She already is mother to sons Bobby, six, and Cole, four, with husband Justin Scott.

The star shared a mirror selfie in which she poses in her underwear while cradling the newborn shortly before England’s Euro final clash with Italy.

She wrote: “Just found this on my phone… a week after giving birth and trying to imagine this little man inside.

“It’s still completely mind blowing to me even third time round…I realise no one is interested in this post because ‘It’s coming home’.”

Walsh announced she was expecting her third child in December 2020, writing: “They say 3 is the magic number!

“It’s a strange time but I’m so happy to share this lovely news with you all!

“Me, Justin and the boys are so excited to add another little munchkin to our crew.”