Publisher of Marcus Rashford’s book pledges to give out 20,000 free copies

The publisher of Marcus Rashford’s book has pledged to give out 20,000 free copies after he was racially abused online following the Euro 2020 final.

Pan Macmillan said it decided to give away the copies of You Are A Champion after crowdfunding campaigns sprang up to help share his “inspiring and inclusive message” with children.

The books will be given to crowdfunding bookshops so they can be distributed to schools, Pan Macmillan said in a statement.

We are delighted to announce we are pledging to donate 20,000 copies of @MarcusRashford @Ankaman616 You Are A Champion to support the wave of crowdfunding initiatives by UK bookshops https://t.co/0ZH0WzwIwI#YouAreAChampion — Pan Macmillan (@panmacmillan) July 14, 2021

A statement said: “It is wonderful to see how our industry has pulled together to take positive action to support Marcus Rashford and his message of hope, and we are delighted today to be adding support to the campaigns that have been launched in the last few days.”

You Are A Champion was written by Rashford and journalist Carl Anka and uses stories from the footballer’s youth to demonstrate how success can come from having the right mindset.