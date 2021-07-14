Love Island’s Brad and Lucinda reach decision on who will leave the villa

Brad McClelland has become the latest contestant to leave Love Island.

The 26-year-old labourer from Northumberland volunteered to quit the villa after him and his partner Lucinda Strafford were voted the programme’s least compatible couple during Tuesday’s episode.

During Wednesday’s episode, they had to choose which of them would leave the villa, or whether they would leave together.

After making his decision, Brad said he was “gutted” to be leaving.

He said: “I have been in here from the start. Obviously Lucinda came in and blew my away, but her journey in there has been short.”

He added: “If she finds someone in there then I will be happy for her.

“If she doesn’t, then she knows where I am.”

Lucinda told him: “You are literally my dream person. I can’t believe this.”

The result of the public vote also caused tension between Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran, who have been enjoying a romance since Toby called things off with Kaz Kamwi.

After learning they are also in the bottom three in Tuesday’s vote, Toby told her on Wednesday: “We’re f*****. We were down there.”

Chloe replied: “Course we are. Why are you surprised? Why are you taking it so personally?”

Later, in the beach hut, Toby said: “In my eyes, we get on like a house on fire. If that’s not a genuine connection, then I don’t know what is.

“That means I’m searching for the wrong thing completely. I don’t know how the public hasn’t seen that.”

Toby’s reaction causes Chloe to question her relationship and she says: “He’s so f****** fake. I was like ‘Why are you surprised? The public aren’t going to love us because of what happened with Kaz’.

“But if it’s genuine, you don’t have to worry. The fact he’s getting all moody with me because we’re bottom three… that is so fake. I’m f****** livid.

“He’s made me really question his intentions and whether he was genuine.”

However the pair later reconciled their differences.

Wednesday’s episode also saw Andrea-Jane Bunker, a 28-year-old hair extension technician from Hertfordshire, entre the villa.

Love Island continues on ITV2 and ITV Hub at 9pm.