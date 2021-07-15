Fleur East compares new game show The Void with I’m A Celebrity bushtucker trial

Fleur East has said new game show The Void is as daunting as an I’m A Celebrity bushtucker trial.

Singer and presenter East and Diversity star Ashley Banjo are the hosts of ITV’s new show, which sees contestants attempt to avoid falling into a 520,000-litre water tank.

East competed on the 18th series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in 2018 when she completed trials such as being covered in rotten tomatoes and mealworms while attempting to crack stars out of a pinata.

Asked which she thought was scarier, East said: “That’s really difficult. They’re both very different.

“The element of having to play for food makes it a lot more intense. But The Void is a different beast altogether. It looks epic on TV.

“But me and Ashley were saying in the studio it has the same exact feeling.

“If you think it looks scary at home, when you’re in there in the studio it’s even more daunting.”

Trial Tease: Fleur's getting a pizza the action in tonight's Bushtucker Trial…🍕 How do you think she'll cope with a delivery of Gore Seasons Pizza? #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/jPYPSbv30P — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) December 2, 2018

In the seven-part series, contestants take on mental and physical challenges while attempting to avoid falling into The Void, stretching across the arena floor.

The winner of each episode will take on The Void one last time with a chance to win a £25,000 jackpot.

East said the game show is different to others as it is open to anybody as simply being physically strong does not equal success.

She said: “You can be really strong, or you can be someone who has never been to the gym, and have a chance to win the money.

“It’s totally unpredictable. People you often expect to do really well fall at the first round.”

The host, who previously presented alongside Ant and Dec on Saturday Night Takeaway, said there is no sure-fire strategy for the show, which was was created by the team behind The Cube.

Asked what her strategy would be, East said: “I learned pretty quickly that you can’t really have one. The rounds are so unpredictable.

“You only see the round when you step up to the platform. You can’t prepare.

“You just have to have a positive attitude that you want to win. And then try to be fearless.

“A lot of people’s fears got in the way. They started to overthink things. The people who did the best took it in their stride and took each round as it came.”

The Void is on ITV and ITV Hub on Saturday nights at 8pm.