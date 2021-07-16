Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, July 16th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Entertainment / TV & Film

Ofcom calls for laws to ensure diversity at broadcasters

By Press Association
July 16 2021, 11.00am
Ofcom has proposed broadcasters should be legally required to reflect the diversity of the UK (Philip Toscano/PA)
Ofcom has proposed broadcasters should be legally required to reflect the diversity of the UK (Philip Toscano/PA)

Broadcasters such as the BBC and ITV should be legally required to reflect the “diversity of the UK” under new proposals by the broadcasting watchdog.

Ofcom has called for the Government to “urgently bring forward” legislation to “modernise” the objectives of the public service broadcasters (PSB), which also include Channel 4 and 5.

Channel 4 moved its headquarters to Leeds in 2019 while the BBC recently announced a shift away from London over the next six years.

Channel 4 Privatisation
(PA)

Ofcom said the PSBs still needed to represent “people from a wide range of socioeconomic backgrounds and communities from across the UK”.

The report adds: “It is important that this diversity extends to off-screen roles (such as writers, directors, producers, production crew, commissioners etc.) to provide a greater plurality of editorial voices and authentic representation.”

The report – Small Screen: Big Debate – also includes a series of recommendations to the Government, including ensuring broadcasters support the UK creative economy across the nations and regions, are universally available and deliver social value.

It concludes that “TV schedules no longer dictate what (viewers) watch or when they do so” and broadcasters must adapt to their evolving needs.

Ofcom is working with Government to bring in requirements for on-demand operators and suggested they should also be subject to diversity requirements.

It was announced last month the Government plans to regulate streaming giants such as Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime in the same way as PSBs.

Under a new arrangement, Ofcom would extend a similar level of control over on-demand services, meaning it could rule on complaints relating to issues including bias and inaccuracy.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier