Friday, July 16th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle

David Beckham goes back to his roots after bleaching his hair peroxide blond

By Press Association
July 16 2021, 11.21am
(Matt Crossick/PA)
(Matt Crossick/PA)

David Beckham has gone back to his roots after bleaching his hair peroxide blond.

The football superstar, 46, showed off his new hairstyle in a post on Instagram alongside two of his sons, Romeo, 18, and Cruz, 16.

Cruz has his hair a bubblegum pink tone, while Romeo bleached his hair white blond in May.

Beckham wrote on Instagram: “Sometimes the boys need reminding who did it first in the 90s, by the look on their faces they are not to pleased about it.”

He added the hashtag “Dad did it first”.

The former England football captain, who was known for his changing hairstyles, was famous for his bleached hair in the 1990s.

The bleach-blond hairstyle has made a comeback after England footballer Phil Foden dyed his hair for the Euro 2020 football tournament.

Formula One Motor Racing – British Grand Prix – Race – Silverstone
Beckham at Silverstone in 2007 (Sean Dempsey/PA)

Beckham’s wife Victoria commented on the post: “Dad did do it first and it looks even better this time round!!!!”

The Beckhams’ eldest son, Brooklyn, 22, added “looks so cool” with a heart emoji.

The family’s hairstylist is Josh Wood.

