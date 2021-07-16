Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, July 17th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Entertainment / TV & Film

Recoupling looms over Love Island villa

By Press Association
July 16 2021, 10.27pm
(ITV)
Another recoupling looms over the Love Island villa following the arrival of Danny Bibby and AJ Bunker.

The pair, who both arrived this week, will get the first pick of who they want to couple up with during the next episode of the ITV 2 dating show.

AJ and Danny will go first before the men take turns to pick who they want to couple up with.

In Friday’s programme, Danny – who issued an apology earlier in the day after it was reported he used a racial slur on social media in 2019 – went on dates with Kaz Kamwi and Sharon Gaffka.

During his date with Kaz, Danny said: “I’m just starting my own clothing brand. I’m a very ambitious guy, and you seem the same way.”

He added: “I’ve recently bought my first house, so I live with my cat. Me and my cat.”

Kaz replied: “Someone driven and someone who makes an effort.”

Following his date with Sharon, he said he was “pleasantly surprised” with how things went.

However the 25-year-old plumber and clothing brand owner spent his first day getting to know the other women in the villa.

Friday’s episode also saw recent arrival AJ Bunker let Liam Reardon she is interested in him.

“In terms of sexual attraction, you’re definitely my type,” she said.

Liam replied: “I appreciate that.”

However later in the episode Liam let Millie Court, who he is coupled up with, know she remains his primary focus in the villa.

Love Island continues on ITV2 and the ITV Hub.

