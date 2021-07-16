Recoupling looms over Love Island villa

Another recoupling looms over the Love Island villa following the arrival of Danny Bibby and AJ Bunker.

The pair, who both arrived this week, will get the first pick of who they want to couple up with during the next episode of the ITV 2 dating show.

AJ and Danny will go first before the men take turns to pick who they want to couple up with.

In Friday’s programme, Danny – who issued an apology earlier in the day after it was reported he used a racial slur on social media in 2019 – went on dates with Kaz Kamwi and Sharon Gaffka.

During his date with Kaz, Danny said: “I’m just starting my own clothing brand. I’m a very ambitious guy, and you seem the same way.”

He added: “I’ve recently bought my first house, so I live with my cat. Me and my cat.”

Kaz replied: “Someone driven and someone who makes an effort.”

Following his date with Sharon, he said he was “pleasantly surprised” with how things went.

However the 25-year-old plumber and clothing brand owner spent his first day getting to know the other women in the villa.

Friday’s episode also saw recent arrival AJ Bunker let Liam Reardon she is interested in him.

“In terms of sexual attraction, you’re definitely my type,” she said.

Liam replied: “I appreciate that.”

However later in the episode Liam let Millie Court, who he is coupled up with, know she remains his primary focus in the villa.

Love Island continues on ITV2 and the ITV Hub.