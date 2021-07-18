Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Katie Hopkins axed from Big Brother VIP in Australia

By Press Association
July 18 2021, 6.55am Updated: July 18 2021, 2.53pm
Katie Hopkins is under investigation by the Australian Border Force (Danny Lawson/PA)
Katie Hopkins has been axed from the upcoming season of Australia’s Big Brother VIP after reportedly admitting to deliberately disobeying strict hotel quarantine rules.

The former Apprentice star turned far-right commentator arrived in Australia this week and was immediately placed into two weeks of quarantine in a government-mandated hotel.

On Saturday, the 46-year-old reportedly said in an Instagram live video she was deliberately disobeying quarantine rules by taunting guards and opening her hotel room door without a mask.

She later said in an a post on the social media platform she has “never broken quarantine”, adding that her “heart goes out to Australians and this brilliant country known for [its] sense of humour”.

Her actions quickly drew a wave of criticism and, on Sunday, the Seven Network – which airs the reality TV show – said she would not feature in the upcoming season.

It said in a statement: “Seven Network and Endemol Shine Australia confirm that Katie Hopkins is not part of Big Brother VIP.

“Seven and Endemol Shine strongly condemn her irresponsible and reckless comments in hotel quarantine.”

Earlier on Sunday, the country’s immigration minister Alex Hawke said the border force had launched an investigation.

Referring to a story on Hopkins’s actions, he said in a statement on Twitter: “With NSW & Victoria in lockdown, a reminder that temporary visa holders must obey public health orders.

“Australian Border Force is reviewing this matter. Where visa conditions are breached, individuals may face visa cancellation in accordance with the law.”

The NSW Police Force said it was aiding the border force review.

A spokeswoman told the PA news agency: “The NSW Police Force is working closely with Australian Border Force to ascertain whether the visa to enter Australia provided to a 46-year-old woman from the United Kingdom remains valid.

“The NSW Police Force will assist with any operational requirements to assist the woman to return to her country of origin if it is deemed necessary.”

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Australia’s health minister Greg Hunt condemned Hopkins’s actions as “dangerous and irresponsible”.

Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2015
Hopkins’s reported comments attracted a wave of criticism (Danny Lawson/PA)

He said: “These actions, if accurately reported, are dangerous, irresponsible and apparently deliberate.

“We know that at the moment the UK has the highest reported daily case numbers in the world and so this is a particularly dangerous and irresponsible action.

“Katie Hopkins has called it out herself, she’s boasted of this so last night I contacted the minister for home affairs Karen Andrews, but Karen had already referred the matter to the Australian Border Force. That was going to be my request but she was already onto this.

“Border Force is considering it right now. In my view, if the facts are borne out of deliberately exposing someone to potential contact with a person who has not completed quarantine, then the strongest action should be taken.

“My view is if the stories are accurate, instead of Big Brother watching Katie Hopkins, Katie Hopkins should be watching Big Brother from a long long way away.”

