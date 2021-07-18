Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Opera director Sir Graham Vick dies following ‘complications arising from Covid’

By Press Association
July 18 2021, 3.38pm
Sir Graham Vick (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Opera director Sir Graham Vick has died following “complications arising from Covid-19,” the Birmingham Opera Company has announced.

Sir Graham, who was knighted in the 2021 New Year’s Honours, died on Saturday, the company said in a statement on Twitter.

His productions have been staged in cities around the world including Milan, New York, St Petersburg and Florence, according to its website.

The statement said: “We are devastated to announce that today 17 July 2021 Sir Graham Vick, Artistic Director, Birmingham Opera Company died of complications arising from Covid 19.

“We would ask all to respect the privacy of his partner and loved ones at this time.”

Sir Graham’s career began in Scotland when he founded a small touring company to take opera to remote communities in the Highlands and Scottish islands, Birmingham Opera Company said.

In 1987 he founded the Birmingham Opera Company.

His production of Giuseppe Verdi’s Falstaff opened to the newly refurbished Royal Opera House in 1999.

Arts Council England paid tribute to Sir Graham.

The public body tweeted: “Our deep condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Sir Graham Vick.

“Having founded @BirminghamOpera some 34 years ago, he leaves an indelible mark on the opera community, the city of Birmingham, and the wider cultural sector.”

English National Opera added: “Everyone at the ENO is deeply saddened to hear the news of the death of Sir Graham Vick, the legendary opera director.

“It was our great pleasure to work with him on a number of landmark ENO productions including Madam Butterfly, Fidelio and the world premiere of Timon of Athens.”

