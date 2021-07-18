Kenneth Branagh Theatre Company shows cancelled over ‘Covid-enforced absences’

The Kenneth Branagh Theatre Company’s production of The Browning Version has been cancelled because of “an increasing number of Covid-enforced absences”.

The company said in a statement that a number of their members had been “robbed of more than two-thirds of the limited rehearsal time”.

More on the cancellation of The Browning Version: if you are able, we know that RADA (for whom this production was a fundraiser) would still appreciate your support – you can learn how to make a donation to them at https://t.co/l4RDXYgL6I @RADA_London — Riverside Studios (@RiversideLondon) July 18, 2021

Some have been isolating while some are “actually unwell”, the statement added.