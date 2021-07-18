Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Made In Chelsea’s Ollie Locke shares update on pregnancy

By Press Association
July 19 2021, 12.05am
Ollie Locke and his husband Gareth (Hello! magazine/PA)
Made In Chelsea star Ollie Locke and his husband Gareth have revealed their first attempt to have a child was unsuccessful.

The pair announced earlier this year they were planning to have a baby via a surrogate.

But speaking to Hello! Magazine in their west London home, they said the pregnancy had not gone as planned.

Greed European Premiere – BFI London Film Festival 2019
Ollie Locke (PA)

However, the couple said they remained “optimistic” and would try again.

Ollie said: “I think our expectations were very high and we really thought it was going to work, but nature’s nature and we can’t do anything about it.

“We have to think that it wasn’t meant to be and we are going to go ahead in a month or so and do it again. We’re optimistic.

“Sometimes it just doesn’t work. But that’s not going to stop us from trying again and again.”

Gareth Locke added: “The feeling of not being pregnant this time really made us realise how much we want to become parents, and we are determined to do that.”

The couple married at London’s Natural History Museum last year in front of 13 guests including bridesmaids Binky Felstead and Olivia Bentley, who had both also starred in Made In Chelsea.

The Lockes organised the event with 48 hours’ notice before the second national lockdown began in England in early November.

They also explained why they decided to renovate their three-bedroom, three-bathroom home.

Gareth said: “We got married and I moved into the house but Ollie had already lived there.

“So now we have put our own stamp on the house together. We changed it from Ollie’s bachelor pad to our marital home, and hopefully it’s going to be our family home.”

Ollie is one of the original cast members of structured reality series Made In Chelsea, having appeared on and off since 2011.

Read the full interview in Hello! magazine, out now.

