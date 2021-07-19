Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Royal Albert Hall to reopen with 150th anniversary event

By Press Association
July 19 2021, 2.47am
Royal Albert Hall (Matt Crossick/PA)
The Royal Albert Hall will reopen at full capacity on Monday with an event to celebrate its 150th anniversary.

The concert will feature a new commission from composer David Arnold titled A Circle Of Sound.

Special guests including actor Michael Sheen, boxer Nicola Adams and singer Melanie C will also appear at the event.

The London venue said in a statement it has lost £60 million in income and refunded £10 million worth of tickets since it closed because of the pandemic.

The Royal Albert Hall was opened by Queen Victoria on March 29 1871.

The anniversary event was originally scheduled to take place exactly 150 years on, however it was postponed because of the pandemic.

It will feature reflections on 10 moments from the venue’s history.

Broadcasters Brian Cox and Claudia Winkleman and actors Sanjeev Bhaskar and Charles Dance will also appear during the event.

