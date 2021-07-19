Lifestyle Model Lara Stone shares surprise wedding news By Press Association July 19 2021, 2.03pm Updated: July 19 2021, 2.50pm Lara Stone (Ian West/PA) Model Lara Stone has revealed she has married partner David Grievson. The couple tied the knot at The Town Hall in Hungerford, Berkshire. Sharing photos on Instagram, Stone wrote: “Got to marry my love this weekend.” View this post on InstagramA post shared by Lara Stone (@lara_stone) The black-and-white pictures show Stone, who was previously married to comedian David Walliams, dressed in a veil and long white dress with buttons up the front. In one shot she and her new husband are leaving the venue as well-wishers shower them with confetti, while in another she is sporting sunglasses as they dance together. Catwalk star Stone, 37, and Walliams, 49, are parents to son Alfred, who was born in 2013. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close