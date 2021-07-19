Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, July 20th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle

Dua Lipa, Sam Mendes and Grayson Perry among South Bank Sky Arts Awards winners

By Press Association
July 19 2021, 5.02pm
Dua Lipa (Ian West/PA)
Dua Lipa (Ian West/PA)

Pop star Dua Lipa, director Sir Sam Mendes and artist Grayson Perry were among the winners at The South Bank Sky Arts Awards.

The in-person ceremony took place on Monday at the Savoy Hotel in central London.

The awards, which are in their 25th year, celebrate achievements across the arts in categories including music, theatre, art, literature, comedy and opera.

The MOST Specialest Relationship exhibition
Grayson Perry (Ian West/PA)

Lipa took home the pop award for her chart-topping album Future Nostalgia, which was a “sensationally popular album which received critical acclaim across the board”, the awards organisers said in a statement.

Sir Sam won the individual award for innovation in the arts during the pandemic for his work on a fund to help workers in the theatre industry.

Perry was handed the outstanding achievement award.

Michaela Coel’s I May Destroy You was named the winner in the TV drama category, while Hamnet by Maggie O’Farrell won the literature prize.

Rocks, which follows the story of a girl who is abandoned by her mother in east London, won the film prize.

The awards were presented by broadcaster Melvyn Bragg.

Game of Thrones Season 5 World Premiere – London
Melvyn Bragg (Ian West/PA)

He said: “The arts have kept up their reputation for excellence in difficult circumstances.

“Without question they are world-class, as these awards show.”

Phil Edgar-Jones, director of Sky Arts, said: “We’re excited to be carefully inviting Britain’s best and brightest arts practitioners back to the South Bank Sky Arts Awards in its 25th year.

“Despite the ravages of the pandemic, great art continues to thrive against all odds and, more than ever, we want to celebrate all the joy the creative industries bring.”

– The ceremony will air on Sky Arts at 9pm on Thursday.

