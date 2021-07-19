Julie Walters, David Harewood and Hugh Dancy to voice Channel 4 animation

Dame Julie Walters, David Harewood and Hugh Dancy will star in Channel 4’s animation of The Abominable Snow Baby.

The Christmas special is an adaptation of the story by author Sir Terry Pratchett.

The Abominable Snow Baby tells the story of a town that falls into disarray following a heavy snowfall and the appearance of an apparent monster.

The Snow Baby is then taken into the home of a grandmother who manages to change the town’s perception of the creature.

Dame Julie will play the grandmother, while Dancy will play her grandson.

Harewood will narrate the programme.

Channel 4 head of drama Caroline Hollick said: “Channel 4’s original Christmas animation has become a real highlight over the years and this year will be no exception.

“I’m delighted Julie Walters, Hugh Dancy and David Harewood will be bringing to life this wonderful, funny and moving yuletide tale.”

The Abominable Snow Baby will follow previous Channel 4 Christmas animations including The Snowman, The Tiger Who Came To Tea and last year’s Clown by Quentin Blake.