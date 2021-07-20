Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
GB News announces new prime-time signing Mark Dolan

By Press Association
July 20 2021, 1.47am
GB News has announced broadcaster Mark Dolan has joined the channel and will present a prime-time programme (GB News/PA)
GB News has announced broadcaster Mark Dolan has joined the channel and will present a prime-time programme.

He will front Tonight Live With Mark Dolan on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, the channel said, adding he will also appear on other shows.

Dolan, who previously worked for Talkradio, replaces the slot currently occupied by Nana Akua.

She will now present a new programme that will air on Saturdays and Sundays at 3pm.

Dolan said: “My show will tackle the issues that really matter to people across the United Kingdom in a stimulating, informative but entertaining way. My one promise is that it won’t be boring.”

The move comes amid reports of turmoil at the channel, which launched in June promising to offer an alternative to the likes of the BBC and Sky News.

Journalist Guto Harri is said to have quit GB News following a row over him taking the knee during a debate on the racism directed towards England football players.

The channel’s director of news and programmes, John McAndrew, is also said to have stepped down.

GB News chairman Andrew Neil, who has been absent from the channel after announcing a break two weeks into its launch, said it was “finding its feet” but had a “great future” ahead of it.

Nigel Farage has been announced as joining the channel.

