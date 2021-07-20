Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, July 21st 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Entertainment / TV & Film

Three new arrivals set to enter Love Island villa

By Press Association
July 20 2021, 10.53pm
Three new ‘bombshells’ are set to enter the Love Island villa (ITV/PA)
Three new ‘bombshells’ are set to enter the Love Island villa (ITV/PA)

Three new “bombshells” are set to enter the Love Island villa – as it emerged the current stars will decide the next couple to be dumped.

The new stars will shake things up on the ITV dating show when joining their fellow contestants in Wednesday’s episode.

Abigail Rawlings is a 27-year-old tattoo artist from Beaconsfield and has her sights set on rocking the boat.

She said: “I really like Toby (Aromolaran) – I’m going to steal him from Chloe (Burrows) at the first chance I have. If that doesn’t work out, I like Teddy (Soares) as well and Aaron (Francis).”

Abigail added: “Even if I didn’t go in with the intention of stirring things up, it’ll happen regardless.”

She also said she is in the villa for a relationship.

“I’m not scared of commitment at all,” Abigail said. “I seem to enjoy life more when I’m with someone, someone to do stuff with.”

Georgia Townend is a 28-year-old marketing executive from Essex.

She said she has been single for about five years and has “exhausted all the other options on how to meet people”.

Georgia already has her eye on a fellow islander.

She said: “Hugo (Hammond) – he is my absolute number one and I can’t wait to get to know him. Also, I love Teddy’s charm and charisma. I also like Aaron.”

And the third new entry is Tyler Cruickshank, a 26-year-old estate agent from Croydon.

“I’m single and still looking for someone,” he said when asked why he is taking part in the show.

“I’ve been single for about three years I would say. I kind of miss having somewhere there. It’s a good opportunity to find someone. I’m really competitive so the challenge aspect I do like. I want to get out there in my shorts and show my abs.”

Tyler too has already taken a shine to a fellow contestant.

He said: “Kaz (Kamwi), she just looks like she has so much energy about her. You kind of need it if you’re surrounded by people all the time.

“If you were feeling down, Kaz would be the person to uplift you. Faye (Winter), she’s a fiery-ish sort of character.

“She sticks up for her friends and for herself. I don’t think there’ll ever be a dull moment with her.”

During Tuesday’s episode, tempers flared after Kaz accused Toby of lying to her over his romance with Chloe.

And it emerged the current stars will have to decide who is next to be dumped from the show.

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]