Shortlist announced for Art Fund museum of the year

By Press Association
July 21 2021, 9.01am
The Centre for Contemporary Art in Londonderry has been shortlisted for a national award (Marc Atkins/Art Fund 2021/PA)
The five-strong shortlist for Art Fund’s museum of the year prize has been revealed.

It includes the Centre for Contemporary Art in Londonderry, the Experience Barnsley and Firstsite in Colchester.

The Thackray Museum of Medicine in Leeds and Timespan in Helmsdale, Scotland, complete the list.

Thackary Museum of Medicine Leeds
The Thackray Museum of Medicine in Leeds has been shortlisted for museum of the year (Marc Atkins/Art Fund/PA)

Organisers said the nominees reflect the “extraordinary and innovative ways” museums have coped amid the pandemic.

Art Fund director Jenny Waldman said: “Art Fund Museum of the Year 2021 attracted a flood of applications and it has been incredible to see what museums, galleries and historic houses across the UK have achieved, overcoming the challenges of the past year.

“Their resilience is nothing short of heroic. Our five finalists are all deeply embedded in their communities and alive to the possibilities of reaching far beyond their locality digitally.

“They have each shown extraordinary innovation and resolve. I would encourage everyone to visit them if they possibly can – in person or online – or make a beeline to a museum close to you this summer.”

The winning museum will be announced at a ceremony in September and will receive £100,000.

The other nominees will each be given £15,000.

Last year’s award was shared between its five nominees due to the “unprecedented challenges” of the pandemic.

