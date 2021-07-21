Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
New exhibition of black female artists is ‘just the beginning’

By Press Association
July 21 2021, 5.31pm
A Hofa Gallery employee looks at ‘Serena’ by Chinaza Agbor (Jonathan Brady/PA)
A ground-breaking new art exhibition of black female artists at London’s Hofa gallery is “just the beginning”, according to its curator.

The display, which runs until August 31, will be the largest exhibition of all-female artists of African descent, showcasing work around the subject of black femininity by 18 women.

The exhibition’s curator, Adora Mba, said she is proud to be bringing together what she said could be the start of “something special”, adding it feels like a “sisterhood”.

Mother of Mankind exhibition
Curator Adora Mba stands between works on show (Jonathan Brady/PA)

She said: “It was about bringing together incredible artists and giving them the platform they deserve. This is just the beginning. To do it in London is special because it’s at the centre of the art world and is a place with so many different cultures.

“I am a Nigerian, I’m Ghanaian but I was born and raised in England, so I’m British.

“I think there is something about that global cross-continental dialogue which I wanted to bring. It is a like a world map of what is going on with the artists.”

Ms Mba said after promoting contemporary African art for many years, she is pleased the rest of the world has “caught on”.

She said: “Everyone is like ‘we get it and it is amazing’. I am really glad that the artists are being recognised.

“Emotionally, I feel like I am living my dream come true.”

The exhibition opens its doors to the public on Thursday and marks a return to normality for the art gallery following an end to restrictions on Monday.

