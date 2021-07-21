Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Three new contestants enter Love Island following double elimination

By Press Association
July 21 2021, 9.42pm Updated: July 21 2021, 10.30pm
Love Island (ITV/PA)
AJ Bunker and Danny Bibby have left Love Island following a double elimination.

They were chosen to leave the programme by a group of their fellow islanders after finding themselves in the bottom three in a public vote.

After AJ and Danny left the villa, three new arrivals took their place.

Millie Court, Liberty Poole, Faye Winter and Kaz Kamwi had to choose between Danny, Toby Aromolaran and Teddy Soares when deciding who to send home.

Aaron Francis, Liam Reardon, Jake Cornish and Hugo Hammond had to choose between Chloe Burrows, AJ and Lucinda Strafford.

Danny, who apologised last week following reports of him using a racial slur online, said he had “enjoyed every minute” of being on the programme.

He added: “I’m itching to see my family back home.”

The three new arrivals are Tyler Cruickshank, 26, an estate agent from Croydon, south London, 28-year-old marketing executive Georgia Townsend and 27-year-old tattoo artist Abigail Rawlings.

Following Tyler’s arrival, he hit it off with fashion blogger Kaz.

Meanwhile, Georgia set her sights on Hugo, announcing to the group he was her “type” shortly after arriving in the programme.

She later added in the Beach Hut: “It was important that I spend some time with him today to make sure my preconception of him married up with how he was.

“He was just as polite and eloquent as I thought he would be so that’s great.”

Toby and Chloe, who are coupled up, also had a falling out during Wednesday’s episode.

Chloe questioned Toby’s maturity after he failed to put aside enough time to speak to her.

Wednesday’s episode ended by teasing an upcoming argument between the pair in the next episode.

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2 and the ITV Hub.

