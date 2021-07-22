Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre Elba to host 2021 GQ Men of the Year Awards

By Press Association
July 22 2021, 9.02am Updated: July 22 2021, 9.54am
Idris and Sabrina Dhowre Elba will host the show in September (Ian West/PA)
Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre Elba will host the 2021 GQ Men of the Year Awards.

The married couple will appear at the 24th edition of the awards in an in-person ceremony in September.

The event will bring together “those who have shaped the world’s cultural landscape in style, entertainment and sport throughout 2021”, the organisers said.

Idris and Sabrina said in a statement: “We are excited to host this year’s GQ Men of the Year Awards 2021 in London.

Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre Elba will host the ceremony in September (Ian West/PA)

“In their various ways, the GQ Men of the Year Award winners have kept all of our spirits up throughout one of the most difficult years and we are very much looking forward to celebrating with them – and hosting a great party.”

The awards feature categories including the lifetime achievement gong, best band and the game changer prize.

Nick Sargent, publishing director of British GQ, said: “After the unprecedented year we’ve had, I’m thrilled to announce the return of the GQ Men of the Year Awards for 2021 as a live event.

“Even though our virtual event last year was a huge success, it’s exciting to be able to come together again in person to celebrate the incredible talent who best represent GQ and continue to push the boundaries on the world’s cultural stage.

“It will be a night to remember.”

The GQ Men of the Year Awards will take place on September 1.

