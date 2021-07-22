Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, July 22nd 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle

Wolverhampton joins race to become UK City of Culture in 2025

By Press Association
July 22 2021, 2.42pm
A general view of the stadium ahead of the Premier League match at the Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton (Bradley Collyer/PA)
A general view of the stadium ahead of the Premier League match at the Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Wolverhampton City Council has confirmed that it will bid to be named as the UK City of Culture in 2025.

City Council leader Ian Brookfield said the city had a strong case to make because of its existing cultural assets and bold plans to become an “events city” with a growing international profile.

A formal expression of interest has been sent to the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport by the local authority, setting out details of the bid’s four themes, including efforts to boost the music, creative and digital sectors.

The City Council is leading the bid, which has the backing of Education Secretary and South Staffordshire MP Gavin Williamson, on behalf of a partnership of arts, culture and other organisations, known as Wolverhampton’s Cultural Compact.

Wolverhampton Millennium cities
A sign welcoming visitors to Wolverhampton, which was made a city in 2000

Mr Brookfield said: “Wolverhampton is a fantastic, culturally rich, diverse and dynamic city that’s going places.

“We have worked hard to create momentum on this to build on the very strong foundations we know we have.”

Major investment in its nationally-renowned Civic Halls, railway station, transport hub, and a new five-year event strategy which has landed the British Art Show, had provided building blocks for the bid, Mr Brookfield added.

The council leader said: “We are under no illusions, many places will want the honour of being crowned 2025 City of Culture, it will be competitive process and Coventry currently hold the title, so the judges may choose to look for somewhere outside the West Midlands.

“However, we believe that we have a strong case to make both in terms of the amazing cultural assets we already have in the city, our bold plans for becoming an ‘events city’ in the future and the potential that winning this honour would have to fast-track our city’s growth, international profile and reputation.

“So we are going for it, we have notified the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport of our interest and we look forward to working with Government to be able to submit a full bid.”

Mr Williamson wrote in a recent letter to Mr Brookfield: “Making Wolverhampton the UK’s next City of Culture would bring well-deserved recognition to the city.

“This would not just benefit this dynamic and culturally diverse city but would also bring visibility, benefits, and opportunities to the West Midlands, including my own constituency of South Staffordshire.”

The bid is also supported by major city institutions including Wolverhampton Wanderers, the University of Wolverhampton and the Grand Theatre.

Other areas bidding for the accolade include Durham, Southampton, Lancashire, Wakefield, Cornwall, a joint bid from Exeter and Torbay, and a cross-border consortium of local authorities spanning the England-Scotland border.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier