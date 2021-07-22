Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Rege-Jean Page and Emma Corrin join the cast of The Sandman for new series

By Press Association
July 22 2021, 11.06pm
Rege-Jean Page (Jonathan Hordle/PA)
Rege-Jean Page, Emma Corrin, David Tennant and Bill Nighy are to star in the second series of audio drama The Sandman.

They will join stars including James McAvoy, Michael Sheen and Andy Serkis in the Audible series.

The drama is an adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s graphic novel series of the same name.

Gaiman will return as the narrator for the second series, which will tell the story of volumes four and five of his books.

Composer James Hannigan will provide the score for the series.

The Sandman is the best-selling series ever on Audible, according to the company.

The Sandman: Act Two will be released on September 22.

