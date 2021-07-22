Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Lifestyle

Andrew Lloyd Webber unveils £60 million Theatre Royal Drury Lane renovations

By Press Association
July 23 2021, 12.07am
(Andy Paradise/PA)
(Andy Paradise/PA)

Andrew Lloyd Webber has unveiled the renovated Theatre Royal Drury Lane.

The West End venue has undergone a £60 million transformation.

Bar and restaurant space has been added to the 17th century venue, which will be available to the public regardless of whether or not they have a theatre ticket.

(Andy Paradise/PA)

An auditorium has also been renovated.

Lord Lloyd-Webber acquired the theatre in 2000, and alongside his wife Madeleine he has been renovating it since 2019.

Lord Lloyd-Webber said: “The task of restoring the Theatre Royal was threefold.

“How to reinstate Wyatt’s glorious ‘front of house’ rooms, how to fix the 1922 auditorium and, third, how to make this extraordinary building a versatile, vibrant heart of the artistic soul of Covent Garden.

(Andy Paradise/PA)

“I believe that the Lane is now one of London’s most warm and beautiful auditoriums, and the most versatile historic theatrical space anywhere in the world.

“The restoration of the Theatre Royal, uniting my two great passions of theatre and architecture, has been a colossal task rendered very difficult by the Covid pandemic.”

