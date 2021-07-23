Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Hugo’s recoupling speech continues to cause a stir in Love Island

By Press Association
July 23 2021, 7.33pm Updated: July 23 2021, 11.15pm
(ITV/PA)
Hugo Hammond’s recoupling speech continued to cause a stir in Friday’s episode of Love Island.

Tensions rose after he hit out at Toby Aromolaran over his treatment of Chloe Burrows in the previous episode.

Toby ditched Chloe during the recoupling in favour of Abigail Rawlings, before she was saved by Hugo, who said she “doesn’t deserve” the treatment she had.

Toby criticised Hugo in Friday’s episode, telling him: “That’s not cool bro. I am shocked, that is shit from you.

“I’ve asked you your opinions and I am not angry about your opinions. Your opinion is completely valid. The fact is the way you went about it.”

Hugo responded: “I still consider you family and I hope that we can get past this.”

Chloe also praised Hugo, saying: “Hugo Hammond – like the best person ever. I’ve never had a friend like that.

“I’m speechless. I couldn’t be more grateful.”

Friday’s episode also saw Jake Cornish and Liberty Poole enter an exclusive relationship.

The move came after Jake said it was time to “take the plunge”.

Liberty responded: “I’ve never connected with someone the way I have with you, ever. All cards on the table, I don’t think I really knew what love was until I met you.”

Friday’s episode also saw Millie Court and Liam Reardon head out on a date.

Millie told Liam she felt their relationship has “moved very quickly”.

“I was really nervous and shy,” she said. “As much as I really fancied you, I didn’t think we would have this connection.”

Liam responded: “How do you think we’d work on the outside?”

Millie said: “I want to know what you think your mum is going to think of me.”

Liam said: “She’ll definitely love you.”

Love Island continues on ITV2 and ITV Hub at 9pm.

