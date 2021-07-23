Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Export bar placed on nativity painting valued at £460,000

By Press Association
July 23 2021, 8.59pm Updated: July 23 2021, 9.11pm
(DCMS/PA)
(DCMS/PA)

A temporary export bar has been placed on a painting of the nativity valued at £460,000.

The artwork, painted by Baldassare Tommaso Peruzzi in Rome, is thought to date from the 1510s.

It is one of the few surviving paintings by the artist, according to the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS).

The export bar imposed by the DCMS is to allow time for a UK institution or gallery to come forward and purchase it to prevent it being sold overseas.

Culture minister Caroline Dinenage said: “This is a beautiful and fascinating work, providing us with an invaluable insight into Roman paintings of the early 16th century.

“Given the rarity of a painting by Peruzzi and the amount we have to learn from this piece, I hope a UK buyer can be found so this work can be studied and enjoyed for years to come.”

The decision to impose an export bar was made following advice from the Reviewing Committee on the Export of Works of Art and Objects of Cultural Interest (RCEWA), an independent advisory body to DCMS.

Gosport War Memorial Hospital Inquests
Caroline Dinenage (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Committee member Christopher Rowell said: “Peruzzi’s rare evocation of the nativity by night was painted in Rome in the second decade of the 16th century, when great artists like Raphael were experimenting with dramatic compositions and light effects.

“Long attributed to Raphael’s pupil, Giovanni Francesco Penni, it was identified as a Peruzzi in the 1940s by the British Museum’s considerable scholar of Italian drawings, Philip Pouncey, who owned the painting and reattributed no less than 110 drawings to Peruzzi, who was one of his favourite draughtsmen.

“Painted on panel, the picture is in remarkably good condition.

“The price seems very reasonable for a painting of this date and exceptional quality and RCEWA hopes that it will remain in Britain, where it offers scope for further research into the innovations of Roman painting around 1515 and into 20th-century British connoisseurship of Italian art by Philip Pouncey and his distinguished contemporaries.”

The decision on the export licence has been deferred until October 22, but this may be extended until April 22 if a serious intention to raise funds to purchase it is made at the recommended price of £462,317.

