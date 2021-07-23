Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, July 25th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Entertainment / TV & Film

Presenters from 90s Saturday morning shows reminisce about their roles

By Press Association
July 24 2021, 12.04am
Presenters from 90s Saturday morning shows reminisce about their roles (Lewis Whyld, Ian West and Yui Mok/PA)
Presenters from 90s Saturday morning shows reminisce about their roles (Lewis Whyld, Ian West and Yui Mok/PA)

Former presenters of 90s children’s Saturday morning shows have reminisced about the star-studded line-ups and the “free and open” atmosphere of the programmes.

Andi Peters and Emma Forbes, the original hosts of children’s morning show Live And Kicking from 1993 to 1996, and Phillip Schofield and Sarah Green, who co-hosted Going Live, reunited to discuss 90s Saturday morning shows on Fearne Cotton’s Sounds Of The 90s podcast.

Beauty & Beast/Peters & Forbes
Andi Peters and Emma Forbes were the original hosts of Live and Kicking (Peter Jordan/PA)

Peters said: “We went through a lot of guests.

“On my last day, Sir Trevor McDonald was on, Cher, Sir Richard Branson who was a regular, Dawn French.

“There has never been television like it, I don’t think there ever will be and the audience numbers were huge… on occasion 70% share of people watching television were watching Live And Kicking.”

Forbes also recalled the safe nature of the show as the comedy duo Trevor and Simon would make innuendo-laden jokes which parents would laugh at but children would not understand.

She also said that guests would be entertaining and “outrageous” but the only time she had to take someone off-air was during an appearance by boy band New Kids On The Block.

Phillip Schofield and Sarah Greene ‘Going Live’
Phillip Schofield and Sarah Greene were the first hosts of Going Live (PA)

Schofield and Greene co-hosted Going Live for six seasons from 1987 to 1993.

Schofield said: “Sarah and I, and you Fearne, actually, were at the tail end when telly was an enormous amount of fun, and now of course there are regulations, but in those days it was just a lot more fun and free and open and a laugh.”

Greene added: “By the time we got to ’93 a lot of the guests had been on two or three times before or their kids watched the show. I mean you know Paul McCartney’s kids watched the show, Sting’s kids.

“Sting only came on the show because he said, ‘my kids think it’s a cool show so I have to do it’, and those kinds of things.”

Schofield now co-hosts ITV’s morning programme This Morning alongside Holly Willoughby, which he noted is filmed in the same building as Going Live.

The British Academy Television Awards – Press Room – London
Comedy duo Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders used to sneak on to the morning show set (Ian West/PA)

He also reminisced about how comedy duo Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders used to film next door to Going Live’s studio.

Schofield continued: “Sometimes French and Saunders would be in there rehearsing and get bored in their rehearsals, they would be dressed in whatever outfits they had on from the sketch and they would just walk in and mess about with us in the studio.

“People who were just in the building at the time would think it was just fine to walk in as it was so relaxed on the door.”

Sounds Of The 90s is available now on BBC Sounds.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier