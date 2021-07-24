Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
KSI performs surprise show after topping UK album chart

By Press Association
July 24 2021, 11.53am
KSI performing at Powerhaus (Corinne Cumming/Music Venue Trust)
KSI has celebrated topping the UK album chart by performing at a surprise concert in London.

The YouTuber and rapper appeared at a free show as part of the Revive Live tour organised by the Music Venue Trust charity and the National Lottery.

On Friday, the Official Charts Company revealed his new release All Over The Place has topped the album chart after notching up 34,000 chart sales.

KSI performs at Powerhaus (Corinne Cumming/Music Venue Trust/PA)

The 16 tracks on the album were streamed 20.9 million times.

KSI appeared at Powerhaus in Camden, north London, after it was revealed his album had topped the chart.

He saw off competition from Olivia Rodrigo’s album Sour, which ranked second.

KSI has topped the album charts (Corinne Cumming/Music Venue Trust)

After it was revealed All Over The Place had topped the chart, KSI told OfficialCharts.com he “never thought I’d get one of these”.

He added: “I have no right – I’m a YouTuber! Thank you.”

The Revive Live tour will see 300 events take place this summer following the lifting of coronavirus restrictions.

