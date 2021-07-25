Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Lifestyle / Entertainment / Music

YouTuber and rapper KSI plans to return to the boxing ring

By Press Association
July 25 2021, 12.34pm
KSI (Lia Toby/PA)
YouTuber and rapper KSI has said he plans to return to the boxing ring.

The internet personality has previously fought rival US YouTuber Logan Paul twice – in 2018 and 2019.

Since then KSI has gone on to forge a successful career in the music industry and on Friday he topped the UK charts for the first time with his album All Over The Place.

Album charts
However he told Channel 4’s Sunday Brunch that he wants to return to boxing.

Asked if he plans to get back in the ring, he said: “Oh yeah, yeah. I still train.”

He said he does not intend to have another bout with Paul, adding: “I think for me, people want to see me fight (basketball player) Austin McBroom, see if I can beat (boxer Floyd) Mayweather.”

The attraction of celebrity boxing is that “people want to just see what happens”, KSI added as he discussed the recent exhibition bout between Paul and Mayweather.

KSI v Logan Paul 2 Press Conference – Troxy
KSI and Logan Paul (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

“Someone like Logan versus Mayweather, what would happen?

“Most people would go ‘Mayweather is going to win’, but you saw the fight.”

KSI said he is not daunted by the prospect of facing retired professional Mayweather.

“I saw what he did to Logan and it didn’t scare me,” he said.

“I have been doing it for quite a few years now and I have got some good trainers and they know what I need to do in order to beat someone like him.”

