Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, July 27th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Entertainment / TV & Film

Love Island boys take part in kissing game in Casa Amor

By Press Association
July 26 2021, 10.37pm
Love Island has unveiled its Casa Amor contestants (ITV)
Love Island has unveiled its Casa Amor contestants (ITV)

The Love Island boys appeared to forget their partners as they took part in a kissing game while in Casa Amor.

Monday’s episode of the ITV2 dating show saw the male contestants sneak out of main villa and head for the rival house, an annual tradition during which couples are temporarily split and their relationships tested.

After being introduced to six new girls at Casa Amor, the boys became embroiled in a game of truth or dare which saw many of them kiss girls from the group.

Liam Reardon enjoyed a three-way kiss with two new girls.

However, back in the main villa the girls stayed committed to their partners and only took part in a platonic game of “never have I ever”.

They quizzed each other on whether they had cheated on a partner or if they had ever looked at a partner’s private messages without their permission.

In Casa Amor, the boys did later express guilt that they had taken part in the kissing game but agreed they were just “getting to know” the six new girls.

Earlier, the boys had departed the villa quietly with some leaving gifts behind for their current partners, including their rings or necklaces.

Liberty Poole was the first girl to realise they had left and alerted the others.

In Casa Amor, the boys were soon joined by six new female contestants and they discussed whether they were open to new relationships.

Jake Cornish, who is in a relationship with Liberty, said: “I’ve got a girlfriend. It’s official.”

In the Casa Beach Hut, Hugo Hammond said: “I love it, I absolutely love it. Casa Amor is my new beginnings, it’s my fresh start. We’ve got a new Hugo sitting right here.”

In the main villa, the girls were joined by a new batch of male contestants, including a racing car driver and model, vying for their attentions.

Car salesman Harry Young was the first Islander to be recruited via dating app Tinder.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier