Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, July 27th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Entertainment / TV & Film

Anita Rani on whether her background affected her Strictly experience

By Press Association
July 27 2021, 12.04am
Anita Rani leaves BBC Broadcasting House in central London (Aaron Chown/PA)
Anita Rani leaves BBC Broadcasting House in central London (Aaron Chown/PA)

Presenter Anita Rani has questioned whether she would have reached the final of Strictly Come Dancing if she “didn’t have a brown face”.

The 43-year-old, known for co-hosting Countryfile, competed on the BBC One show in 2015 partnered with professional dancer Gleb Savchenko but was knocked out in the semi-final round.

Celebrity contestants on the programme are scored by the panel of judges and a public vote.

Strictly Come Dancing 2015
Anita Rani with her Strictly partner Gleb Savchenko (Kieron McCarron/BBC/PA)

Speaking to Radio Times, Rani explained why she decided to address the issue in her memoir, The Right Sort Of Girl.

She said: “I still find myself wondering whether I would have got into the final if I didn’t have a brown face.

“There are various points in my career where I wonder what would have happened if I was blonde-haired and blue-eyed, and sometimes I don’t think things would have played out the same way if I was white.

“I’ve put that Strictly question into my book to leave people pondering, because I’m just not sure.”

Rani described Strictly as a “national institution” and stressed the important of having diverse figures appear as contestants.

She said: “I still rush excitedly over to the telly if there’s someone Asian on it.

“And that’s why seeing a brown lass doing all right on Strictly meant such a lot to Asian people.

“It’s a national institution, and you don’t see many brown faces on it, certainly not many that do well.”

She added: “Nobody is happy when they’re voted out, let me tell you.

“It doesn’t matter who you are, that hurts.

“I often think about doing it again.

“That would be great: going back and winning it this time.”

The journalist and broadcaster, from Bradford, West Yorkshire, has appeared on several BBC TV and radio programmes, including Watchdog, BBC Young Dancer and Who Do You Think You Are?.

She has appeared as a co-presenter on the BBC’s Countryfile since 2015.

The BBC has been contacted for comment.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier