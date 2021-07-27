Greta Thunberg ‘extremely grateful and privileged’ to get Covid vaccine

Greta Thunberg said she is “extremely grateful and privileged” as she received her first dose of the Covid-19 vaccination.

The Swedish climate activist, 18, shared a photograph of herself on Twitter in which she is wearing a fox-print face covering, with a plaster on her upper arm.

She wrote: “Today I got my first COVID-19 vaccination dose. I am extremely grateful and privileged to be able to live in a part of the world where I can already get vaccinated.

“The vaccine distribution around the world is extremely unequal.

“According to New York Times; “84 percent of shots that have gone into arms worldwide have been administered in high- and upper-middle-income countries. Only 0.3 percent of doses have been administered in low-income countries.”

“No one is safe until everyone is safe. But when you get offered a vaccine, don’t hesitate. It saves lives. #VaccineEquity #VaccineForAll.”

Thunberg is among a string of young famous faces encouraging others to get the jab when they are offered.

Singer Olivia Rodrigo, 18, visited the White House earlier this month to discuss youth vaccination with President Joe Biden and told fans getting the Covid jab is the most important thing they can do for their loved ones.

Stars including David Beckham, Olivia Colman and Billie Eilish have written to world leaders calling for surplus coronavirus vaccines to be shared with poorer countries.

In an open letter published ahead of the G7 summit in June, famous Unicef ambassadors warned that without ensuring “fair and equitable” supplies of vaccines internationally, the world would continue to be at risk from future mutations of the virus.