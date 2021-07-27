Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, July 28th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Entertainment / TV & Film

Result revealed after Raunchy Race challenge on Love Island

By Press Association
July 27 2021, 10.41pm
(ITV)
(ITV)

Both the main Love Island villa and Casa Amor have won themselves parties after drawing during the Raunchy Race task.

The two rival villas took part in a series of challenges during Tuesday’s episode of the ITV2 dating show, during which they were asked to kiss one another based on certain criteria, suck each other’s toes and jump in the pool.

Casa Amor won the first challenge after Hugo Hammond kissed all the women fastest, while another task saw Chloe Burrows, who is single, make a move on newcomer Dale Mehmet.

Liam Reardon, who is coupled up with Millie Court in the main villa, kissed newcomer Lillie Haynes after sharing a bed with her the previous night.

He said after: “I hold my hands up. It was a nice kiss. I may have enjoyed it a little bit.”

This was despite all the original girls in the main villa opting to sleep outside or in the living room to stay true to the boys they were coupled up with.

Jake Cornish kissed Mary Bedford to win Casa Amor a point but expressed regret afterwards having promised his girlfriend Liberty Poole that he would stay faithful.

The male contestants are currently in rival villa Casa Amor with six new female arrivals, who are each hoping to win over a boy and secure a permanent place on the show.

Monday’s episode saw the boys become embroiled in a game of truth or dare during which many of them kissed girls from the group, despite being partnered up.

The original girls in the main villa were also joined by six new male contestants.

Newcomer Clarisse Juliette turned her attention to Teddy Soares in Casa Amor, while Hugo tried unsuccessfully to make a move on Amy Day.

He said of her: “Amy’s energy is spot on.

“She brings a lot to the table.

“I definitely feel like we vibe off each other.

“She wasn’t in my bed last night so who knows?

“Maybe tonight could be the night.”

Love Island continues on ITV2 and ITV Hub at 9pm.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier