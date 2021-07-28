Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Lifestyle / Entertainment / TV & Film

Kaz moves on with new arrival after postcard sparks drama in Love Island

By Press Association
July 28 2021, 11.03pm
(ITV/PA)
(ITV/PA)

Kaz Kamwi has moved on from Tyler Cruickshank in Love Island.

She found out he had kissed Clarisse Juliette in Casa Amor after the girls were sent a postcard of the boys’ trip which showed a number of them straying from their partners.

One of the images on the postcard showed Tyler and Clarisse together.

After finding out about Tyler’s actions, Kaz decided she was going to get to know new arrival Matthew MacNabb.

The pair also shared a kiss.

Liberty Poole said the girls have “been going out their way to be respectful” but the boys have not done the same.

Hugo Hammond also managed to begin a romance with Amy Day in Casa Amor.

She told him: “With you, it’s like I can’t wait to talk to you next.

“You’ve shown interest which is amazing.”

Faye Winter also questioned her relationship with Teddy Soares during the episode.

“I don’t know if Teddy’s a bit calm for me,” she said. “Cool, calm and collected.”

Liam Reardon appeared to be on shaky ground with Millie Court during the programme after he admitted he wanted to kiss newcomer Lille Haynes.

After sharing a kiss during a recent challenge, and sharing a bed, Liam said: “She put her cards on the table, told me exactly how she felt.

“Obviously, I wanted to kiss her, but it’s not the right time.

“She took it well, said ‘I completely respect you’.

“The time here now, if I feel like I want to kiss her, I’m going to kiss her.”

However Wednesday’s episode ended by showing an apparent kiss between the pair in the next programme.

Love Island continues on ITV2 and the ITV Hub.

