Joshua Jackson explains his reasons for ruling out a Dawson’s Creek reunion

By Press Association
July 29 2021, 9.22am
Joshua Jackson (PA)
Joshua Jackson has ruled out a reunion of teen drama series Dawson’s Creek – saying he does not know why anyone would want to bring it back.

The actor, 43, rose to fame playing Pacey Witter in the series which ran from 1998 until 2003 and followed a group of high school students as they grew up and went to college in Massachusetts.

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith attending the 73rd British Academy Film Awards held at the Royal Albert Hall (PA)

The series also starred Katie Holmes, Michelle Williams and James Van Der Beek, who played heartthrob Dawson Leery.

Addressing the idea of a reunion, Jackson told Mr Porter: “I don’t know why you’d want to (bring it back).

“Nobody needs to know what those characters are doing in middle age. We left them in a nice place.

“Nobody needs to see that Pacey’s back hurts. I don’t think we need that update.”

Jackson married British actress Jodie Turner-Smith, whose TV roles include playing Anne Boleyn in Channel 5’s recent series, in 2019, and the couple welcomed their first child together in April last year.

Jackson said becoming a father to daughter Janie had “100% changed how I approach my work and my life. That has been made so clear to me in this past year”.

He added: “For me to feel good about what I’m doing day to day, my family has to be the central focus.

“There are plenty of things left for me to do, but now the thing that gets me excited is experiencing the world through my daughter’s eyes.

“I can’t wait to take her Scuba diving. I can’t wait to take her skiing. I can’t wait to read a great book with her.

“I’m not worried at all she’ll be a wallflower. She’s been a character from the word go.”

The full interview can be read on www.mrporter.com

