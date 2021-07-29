Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, July 30th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Entertainment / TV & Film

Trailer released for satirical animated series about royal family

By Press Association
July 29 2021, 10.55am
The Prince (WarnerMedia)
The Prince (WarnerMedia)

The first trailer for a satirical animated series about the royal family features Orlando Bloom as the Duke of Sussex and Dan Stevens as the Prince of Wales.

The Prince is based on writer Gary Janetti’s viral Instagram account, which features memes about the royal family, focusing on Prince George as a scathing, sassy and sharp-tongued commentator.

The show, which will air on US streaming service HBO Max, focuses on the imagined inner workings of the royal family through the eyes of the young prince, including star-studded play dates during which he sips on martinis and interacts with his siblings.

Janetti, who previously worked on Family Guy and Will & Grace, voices George, while Alan Cumming voices his butler Owen and Game Of Thrones actress Sophie Turner plays Princess Charlotte.

Frances de la Tour voices the Queen and Motherland star Lucy Punch plays the Duchess of Cambridge.

Condola Rashad voices the Duchess of Sussex and Iwan Rheon plays the Duke of Cambridge.

The show will also feature cameos from a number of famous faces playing themselves, including US TV personalities Andy Cohen and Kelly Ripa and Janetti’s husband, the celebrity stylist Brad Goreski.

A number of stars of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will also feature, including Garcelle Beuavais, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp, Kyle Richards and Lisa Rinna. 

