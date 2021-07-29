Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Ryan Reynolds and Jodie Comer front NHS blood donation drive

By Press Association
July 29 2021, 11.06pm
Ryan Reynolds (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Ryan Reynolds and Jodie Comer have joined forces to front an NHS campaign to encourage blood donors to come forward.

The Canadian star, 44, and Liverpudlian actress, 28, who appear together in forthcoming comedy Free Guy, feature in a comedic video promoting the cause.

Twentieth Century Studios film Free Guy, which is directed by Shawn Levy, tells the story of Guy, a bank teller who discovers he is actually a background player in an open-world video game and decides to become the hero of his own story.

The video, recorded against the backdrop of a film set, sees Reynolds calling for the public to be like his character in the film who “always gives 100% at everything he does”.

Killing Eve star Comer, meanwhile, says every donation could save up to three lives.

The clip also includes snippets from Free Guy, including a scene in which Reynolds declares: “There’s a little hero inside all of us.”

Printable badges sporting the logo “I’m a great guy” are also available to download online as part of the campaign.

The NHS is calling for blood donors to come forward if they are O positive, O negative or B negative.

Comer is due to appear in a number of forthcoming TV and film projects, including Sir Ridley Scott’s eagerly awaited historical epic The Last Duel, while Reynolds recently completed a takeover of Welsh football club Wrexham with fellow actor Rob McElhenney.

