Billie Eilish: Making new album was my most profound experience in music

Billie Eilish has said she “grew so much” while making her second album and also experienced “so much self realisation and self reflection”.

Released on July 30, Happier Than Ever is the follow-up to her critically acclaimed 2019 debut When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

The 19-year-old Grammy winner wrote on Instagram: “”Happier Than Ever” my sophomore album is finally out. I can’t even process it. This was the most fulfilling most satisfying and profound experience I’ve ever had with my music. Finneas and I were just on cloud 9 making this album I feel.. I love every song on this project so so much it literally scares me thinking about putting it out into the world for anyone to listen to. I feel like crying.

“I grew so much in the process of making this album and experienced so much self realisation and self reflection.

“I wish I could go back and make this album all over again because it was some of the best nights in my life.”

Eilish also paid tribute to her brother, Finneas, who writes and produces music with her.

She wrote: “I love you @finneas thank you for being you. I couldn’t ask for a better brother and collaborator, you are my whole world and I couldn’t do any of this without you. Anyway I’m so excited and nervous and blaaah… please take care of this project, it means the world to me. 🤍 I CANT BELIEVE ITTTT”.

The album tracks include Lost Cause, as well as the singles My Future, Therefore I Am and Your Power.

Eilish is the youngest artist to record a James Bond title track, and her song No Time To Die will feature in Daniel Craig’s 007 swansong later this year.

She will also feature in BBC documentary Billie Eilish: Up Close, which airs on BBC One on July 31 and will also be available on BBC iPlayer, in which she will discuss the new album and talk to Clara Amfo about her rise to fame and being an inspiration to young people all over the world.

Earlier this year, she made headlines for her British Vogue photoshoot, with a photo from the shoot posted on her Instagram account becoming the fastest to hit one million likes at the time, reaching the milestone in six minutes.