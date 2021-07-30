Toby questions his recoupling decision in Love Island

Toby Aromolaran will question his recoupling decision in the upcoming episode of Love Island.

On Thursday, the semi-professional footballer, 22, from Essex, opted to partner up with newcomer Mary Bedford during a recoupling ceremony, leaving Abigail Rawlings single.

The move came after a number of relationships on the show were tested in Casa Amor when the boys and girls were separated from each other in rival villas with new singletons.

Us waiting for 9pm to see how the recoupling unfolds 😳 Relive last night's show now while you *patiently* wait: https://t.co/M1g4DKNobp #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/BVojGqQySe — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 30, 2021

Following Thursday’s recoupling, Toby will tell Abigail: “I’m speechless. I don’t even know what to say.

“I didn’t know where your head was at?”

Abigail responds: “Do you like her?”

Toby says: “Yeah, but I like you as well.”

Toby Aromolaran (Joel Anderson/ITV)

Abigail adds: “I’d rather you say you really like her because then it would be worth it.”

Later on in the Beach Hut, she says: “How many lessons does one guy need, seriously?

“Why would you throw me away?”

– Love Island continues on ITV2 and the ITV Hub.