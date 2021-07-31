Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Lifestyle / Entertainment / TV & Film

Olympics presenter ‘proud of my accent’ after criticism from former minister

By Press Association
July 31 2021, 12.14pm
Alex Scott (Peter Byrne/PA)
BBC presenter Alex Scott has said she is “proud of my accent” after former Labour minister and ex-House of Lords member Digby Jones criticised her pronunciation.

Lord Jones, who was educated at private Bromsgrove School, tweeted on Friday that “Alex Scott spoils a good presentational job on the BBC Olympics Team with her very noticeable inability to pronounce her ‘g’s at the end of a word”.

Scott responded by saying she was proud to be from a working class family in east London.

“I’m from a working class family in East London, Poplar, Tower Hamlets & I am PROUD,” she tweeted.

“Proud of the young girl who overcame obstacles, and proud of my accent! It’s me, it’s my journey, my grit.

“A quick one to any young kids who may not have a certain kind of privilege in life.

“Never allow judgments on your class, accent, or appearance (to) hold you back.

“Tweets like this just give me the energy to keep going.”

The former Arsenal and England footballer, who was recently announced as the new host of the BBC’s Football Focus, received support from colleagues, athletes and politicians.

“I like natural, authentic accents. What annoys me is people putting on posh accents,” wrote Andy Burnham, Greater Manchester mayor.

Labour MP Dawn Butler replied “Keep rising” and Jess Phillips tweeted that regional accents add “to the joy of the Olympics coverage”.

Golfer Thomas Bjorn, former footballer Micah Richards and ex-rugby international Will Carling added to the many voices of support, while Arsenal Women tweeted: “Keep being you, @AlexScott. Forever proud!”

BBC colleague Eilidh Barbour also took to Twitter to defend Scott.

She wrote: “This thread is what makes @AlexScott such a wonderful role model. Keep rising girl.”

Lord Jones is a former director-general of the Confederation of British Industry, and was a Labour transport minister and a member of the House of Lords between 2007 and 2020.

