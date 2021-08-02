I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! ‘returning to Wales for a second series’

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! is to be filmed in Wales for the second series in a row, according to a report.

The Mirror said the reality show will return to Gwrych Castle in November.

The last series of the ITV programme was filmed in the UK for the first time after the coronavirus pandemic forced producers to abandon plans to make the programme in its usual base in Australia.

Gwrych Castle (I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!/PA)

Filming the next series in Australia presented too many logistical problems for ITV amid ongoing travel restrictions, The Mirror reported.

In March ITV chief executive Dame Carolyn McCall said the show would return to the country for the next series if possible, adding it is “meant to be” in Australia.

Host Ant McPartlin previously said he would be “very happy” for the programme to return to Wales.

He told Digital Spy they were “welcomed” in the country, adding: “There were cardboard cutouts of me and Dec [Donnelly] in the butcher’s, and the local school did a tribute.

“We’d happily go back there. We’d miss the sunshine, mind.”

The last series of the programme was won by podcast host Giovanna Fletcher.