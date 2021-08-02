Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 3rd 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Entertainment / TV & Film

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! ‘returning to Wales for a second series’

By Press Association
August 2 2021, 11.35am
Gwrych Castle will be the setting for I’m A Celebrity again (Jacob King/PA)
I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! is to be filmed in Wales for the second series in a row, according to a report.

The Mirror said the reality show will return to Gwrych Castle in November.

The last series of the ITV programme was filmed in the UK for the first time after the coronavirus pandemic forced producers to abandon plans to make the programme in its usual base in Australia.

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!
Gwrych Castle (I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!/PA)

Filming the next series in Australia presented too many logistical problems for ITV amid ongoing travel restrictions, The Mirror reported.

In March ITV chief executive Dame Carolyn McCall said the show would return to the country for the next series if possible, adding it is “meant to be” in Australia.

Host Ant McPartlin previously said he would be “very happy” for the programme to return to Wales.

He told Digital Spy they were “welcomed” in the country, adding: “There were cardboard cutouts of me and Dec [Donnelly] in the butcher’s, and the local school did a tribute.

“We’d happily go back there. We’d miss the sunshine, mind.”

The last series of the programme was won by podcast host Giovanna Fletcher.

