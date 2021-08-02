Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Toby reveals he still has feelings for Chloe in Love Island

By Press Association
August 2 2021, 6.27pm
Love Island continues on ITV2 and the ITV Hub (ITV)
Toby Aromolaran will reveal he still has feelings for Chloe Burrows during Monday’s episode of Love Island.

The semi-professional footballer, 22, from Essex, previously dumped Chloe for Abigail Rawlings during a dramatic recoupling.

He has since left her for Mary Bedford after the boys went into Casa Amor.

Love Island 2021
Toby Aromolaran (Joel Anderson/ITV)

However, in the next episode of the ITV 2 dating show he will question the decisions he has made.

“I’m in a place where I’m with Mary, brought Mary back, didn’t expect Abi to be by herself, but she’s by herself.

“She seems like she still wants to get to know me, but my head is with Chlo.”

He adds that after he found out Chloe had coupled up with Dale Mehmet, he thought “woah, I don’t like that”.

“I knew that was going to happen, I knew she was going to be with someone.

“But I didn’t know I was going to feel the way I felt. Which in myself says a lot about how I feel towards the girl.

“It’s not dead in my eyes.

“So, that comes to the point of, if I don’t try, will I regret not trying?”

Faye Winter will also end her romance with Sam Jackson during Monday’s episode.

She had left Teddy Soares for him while he was in Casa Amor.

Faye tells Sam: “Obviously Teddy’s come back and it’s been super difficult to see him around and not want to go and speak to him and not want to do that and be on the same page as what we were before.

“If it wasn’t for that postcard, I wouldn’t be in this situation.”

Liam Reardon will also attempt to rekindle his romance with Millie Court after he kissed another girl in Casa Amor.

– Love Island continues on ITV2 and the ITV Hub.

