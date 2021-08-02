Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 3rd 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Entertainment / Music

Rapper Dizzee Rascal charged with assault

By Press Association
August 2 2021, 8.23pm Updated: August 2 2021, 8.45pm
Dizzee Rascal is set to appear in court in September charged with assault (Ian West/PA)
Rapper Dizzee Rascal has been charged with assault.

The alleged incident took place at a residential address in Streatham, south London, on June 8, the Metropolitan Police said.

The force said a woman reported minor injuries.

Brit Awards 2020 – Arrivals – London
Dizzee Rascal arriving at the 2020 Brit Awards at the O2 Arena in London (Ian West/PA)

Dizzee, real name Dylan Kwabena Mills, is due to appear at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on Friday September 3.

In a statement, the Met said: “Dylan Mills, 36, of Sevenoaks, Kent, has been charged with assault after an incident at a residential address in Streatham on June 8.

“Officers attended and a woman reported minor injuries. She did not require hospital treatment.

“Mills is due to appear at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on Friday, September 3.”

According to his website, Dizzee is performing at South Facing Festival 2021, Crystal Palace Park and Lydiard Park on dates in August.

