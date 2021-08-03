Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 5th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle

Lauren Goodger Instagram post banned over ad disclosure failure

By Press Association
August 4 2021, 12.06am Updated: August 4 2021, 7.55am
Lauren Goodger, during a photocall for Comic Relief (Nick Ansell/PA)
Lauren Goodger, during a photocall for Comic Relief (Nick Ansell/PA)

A Instagram post by reality star Lauren Goodger promoting a foreign exchange trading tips service has been banned after she failed to clearly mark it as an advert.

The post by the former Only Way Is Essex star for @hannahd.fx, seen on March 4, featured an image showing a WhatsApp conversation with a screenshot of purported foreign exchange trading profits and a message that stated “£1730 profits in the last 2 days”.

A caption under the image stated: “Let me introduce you all to @hannahd.fx. She is a Forex trader who sends out trades everyday which take under 5 minutes to place. Everyone who joins her team, receives a FREE Forex beginners [sic] course worth £150, to help you learn while you earn. She has been consistently profitable and has the freedom to work anywhere in the world. If you want to start 2021 right and earn a second source of income, message @hannahd.fx on Instagram to join her team and to get started.”

A reader complained that the post was not obviously identifiable as an ad and the claims about profitability were misleading.

The “persons unknown” trading as @hannahd.fx told the Advertising Standards Authority that they would ensure their future marketing communications did not breach the rules.

Goodger said @hannahd.fx had sent her a script and dictated the contents of the post’s caption, and she had been remunerated by them for making the post.

She told the ASA she would ensure her future marketing communications featured prominent identifiers such as “ad”.

The ASA said: “We understood that Ms Goodger was promoting @hannahd.fx’s foreign exchange trading tips service. However, we noted that the post did not feature the label ‘#ad’, or a similar, prominent identifier.

“In the absence of clear and prominent identifiers, we concluded the post was not obviously identifiable as marketing communication.”

The ASA said it had not seen any evidence to support the claims about profits in the ad, and ruled that both of them were misleading.

The ASA concluded: “The ad must not appear again in the form complained about. We told person(s) unknown trading as @hannahd.fx and Lauren Goodger to ensure that their ads were obviously identifiable as marketing communications – for example by including clear and prominent identifiers – and that they did not make profitability claims for foreign exchange tips services unless they held evidence to that effect.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]